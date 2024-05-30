Nigerians have reacted to the video of primary school pupils reciting the reverted old national anthem ‘Nigeria we hail thee’

Special Assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Social Media, Olusegun Dada, described the video as very nice

The children were highly commended for learning so fast after President Tinubu signed the bill into law on Wednesday, May 29

Ogbere, Ogun state - A video of pupils of Justice and Peace Nursery and Primary School reciting the reverted old national anthem ‘Nigeria we hail thee’ has surfaced online.

Legit.ng recalls that ‘Nigeria we hail thee’ was reverted after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu signed the bill into the law after Senate and the house of representatives previously passed the legislation at separate sittings.

Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Social Media, Olusegun Dada, shared the video via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @DOlusegun

He simply wrote:

This is very nice

Nigerians react

Legit.ng captured some reactions from Nigerians who commended the young lads from the school located at Ogbere in Ijebu east local government area of Ogun state.

@itumasunny2496

This is highly commendable.

@adedijiadedayo1

Wow. I like the name of this school

@Nnamdibiggie

Yes, very nice to see.

Can your kids attend this Justice & Peace Nur. & pry. School?

@AbayomiA7

This is commendable. Well done kids

@bayqee8

We have finally found a solution for @NGSuperEagles @thenff should make arrangements for some of these kids to be available and stand in front the players when recitting the new natioanl anthem in uyo . This is commendable . Kudos to the school, teachers and the kids.

@BuhariRafiat

Just yesterday??? Wow this is outstanding

