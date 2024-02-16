The agitation for the State Police has begun to hold new grounds following the resolution made by President Bola Tinubu and state governors.

Giving an update on this development, Senate spokesperson Senator Yemi Adaramodu said the lawmakers at the Red Chamber would consider it.

He stated that their decision would be people-driven to meet the masses' demands.

FCT, Abuja - Senator Yemi Adaramodu, the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs Chairman, stated that federal legislators fully support the call for state police.

He made this clarification during a press briefing in Abuja on Friday. February 16.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the 36 state governors convened urgently on Thursday and agreed to set up state police to solve the nation's security issues.

President Tinubu endorsed the formation of a committee composed of state governors and federal government representatives tasked with examining the procedures for implementing state police.

The senate representative praised President Tinubu and the governors for their supportive stance. They expressed willingness to collaborate with the executive to ensure Nigerians' safety.

Senator promises people-driven decision

However, they emphasised that public opinion, particularly regarding establishing state police, would influence parliamentary decisions.

They highlighted the importance of lawmakers considering feedback from the people they represent in their legislative endeavours.

As quoted by the Nigerian Tribune, he said:

“The parliament is to make laws and the laws that the parliament will make will not be generated outside of the interest and aspirations of Nigerians.

So if either the federal government or the state governors or whoever wants state police and then we are about to inaugurate a constitution amendment committee and then when we now put them in place, they will now go out there and meet up with all the critical stakeholders in Nigeria within the sectors, traditional rulers and so on."

Insecurity: How security chiefs secured confidence of senators

Meanwhile, despite the rising state of insecurity across the country, security chiefs summoned by the Senate were able to allay the fears of lawmakers.

It was gathered that the closed-door session between the Senators and the security chiefs was engaging and positive.

At the meeting, it was confirmed that over 5,000 military-grade weapons were confiscated and destroyed by security agencies.

