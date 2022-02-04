Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, better known as Evans has shared serious information about Abba Kyari

According to Evans, Kyari and his boys dealt with him seriously as at the time his case was still fresh

Meanwhile, denied kidnapping a businessman, Sylvanus Ahamonu and collecting $420,000 ransom from his family

The suspected kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans on Friday, February 4, told an Ikeja Special Offences Court that his eyes saw hell in the hands of Abba Kyari and his boys.

He also denied kidnapping a businessman, Sylvanus Ahamonu and collecting $420,000 ransom from his family, PM News reports.

It was gathered that Evans is standing trial alongside an ex-soldier, Victor Aduba, on a four-count charge of kidnapping and unlawful possession of firearms.

Earlier, the investigations carried out by the IGP and his boys were described by the panel as shallow. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

He made the denial on Friday while under cross-examination by the state prosecutor, Mr Yusuf Sule.

Evans told the court that he was born on April 22, 1980 and is from Nnewi, Anambra. He vehemently denied knowing Ahamonu prior to seeing him after his arrest.

Explaining why he was seen in a jovial mood in the confessional video played in the court when prosecution presented its case, Evans said he was forced to act that manner by the police.

Evans said:

“The police told me to be laughing and smiling in the video. You do not know what I encountered in the hands of Abba Kyari and his boys. My eyes saw hell.

“It was what they told me to be doing that I was doing."

Hushpuppi: Anxiety as IGP Usman Baba speaks on extradition of DCP Abba Kyari

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has said the Nigeria Police Force is yet to receive a formal request for the extradition of Abba Kyari, the suspended deputy commissioner of police.

Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday, October 28, Baba said the police has, however, received feedback on the legal advice requested from Abubakar Malami, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF).

Legit.ng recalls that the IGP had in August received the report of the panel set up to probe the bribery allegations against Kyari over his alleged relationship with Hushpuppi, the Instagram celebrity and self-confessed international fraudster.

Source: Legit.ng