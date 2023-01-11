More controversy continues to surface in the ongoing trial of convicted billionaire kidnapper Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike aka Evans

Recent development revealed that Evans's legal representative was absent at the Lagos High Court on Tuesday, January 9

Similarly, the legal counsel for his three accomplices was also absent from the curial court session

Emerging reports have confirmed that the re-arraignment of convicted billionaire kidnapper Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike aka Evans has stalled again.’

As reported by Channels TV, it was gathered that on Tuesday, January 10 Evan’s legal representative did not appear before the Lagos High Court for the re-arraignment of his client, which in turn stalled the proceedings.

Evans and the other defendants have been placed on a 5-count against Lagos state. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi

At the proceedings, the state prosecuting counsel, Olanrewaju Olayemi announced his appearance but counsel for Evans and counsel for two of the other defendants were absent. This effectively stalled the re-arraignment.

Meanwhile, Evans and his co-defendants, Joseph Emeka, Victor Aduba and Okpara Linus were brought before Justice Sherfiat Sonaike on two separate charges.

The re-arraignment of Evans and his accomplices were necessary due to the transference of the case from Justice Adedayo Akintoye to Justice Sonaike.

Legit.ng gathered that defendants are facing a five-count charge bordering on conspiracy to kidnap, kidnapping, and attempted murder, preferred against them by Lagos State Government.

The offences contrary to Section 411 Criminal Laws Cap C 17, Vol 13, of Lagos State 2015, kidnapping contrary to Section 271 (3) and Section 230 (a) Cap C17, of the Criminal Laws of Lagos state 2015.

Further hearing in the matter has been adjourned by Justice Sonaike till January 26, 2023 for the re-arraignment of the defendants.

