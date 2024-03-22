Governor Alex Otti of Abia state has taken a significant step that would affect the state governors and their deputies after they finish their term in office

This move, according to Governor Otti, marks a decisive shift in the state's approach to governance and public finance management

Nigerians took to the comment section on X and shared their opinion on the bill signed into law, as many noted Abians are safe with Otti as their governor

Abia state, Umuahia - Governor Alex Otti of Abia has signed the Abia state of Nigeria governors and deputy governors Pension Repeal Bill of 2024 into law.

In a speech after assenting to the law in Nvosi, on Thursday, March 21, Otti described the new law as part of the efforts made to promote good governance and stewardship in Abia state.

PremiumTimes reported that the governor strongly believed that leadership was all about stewardship and should not be viewed as an opportunity to embezzle public funds.

He thanked the Abia House of Assembly for expeditiously dealing with the bill and commended them for the cordial relationship between the legislative and executive arms of government.

Otti said that the cordial relationship between both arms of government had been built on trust and understanding that the separate arms of government were working together for the people, The Punch reported.

He assured the legislature of maximum support from the executive.

“Government is not about self-interest, it is actually self-interest that destroys government,” Otti said.

Nigerians react as Otti cut costs of governance in Abia

Nigerians as usual, took to the comment section on X and shared their opinion on Pension Repeal Bill of 2024. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions below

@Addaarayn

"This is better."

@Addaarayn tweeted:

"Good of you sir."

@EveraMiles

"Good initiative but what if the next governor comes in and resign it into law? Things like this don't stand the test of time."

@UgohFerdinand tweeted:

"Dear sir, your mission is genuine and humanity for Abians. Your policies are to relief, recover, and restore the state. I beg the Abian State Assembly to pass a bill that will grant @alexottiofr to govern the state for five consecutive terms (20years). Abia is safe with him."

@JoshuaNzub24523 tweeted:

"Ride on Otti, @PeterMbah, please emulate and do better."

