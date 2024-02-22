University lecturers in Nigeria's federal and state universities might be on the verge of an indefinite strike

This impending industrial action is said to be spurred by the federal government's failure to adopt a 2009 agreement for salary increments

It was gathered that lecturers have received the same salaries since 2009 without any review

Benin, Edo - The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) warned of an impending strike in Nigerian universities due to the stagnation of lecturer salaries since 2009, despite the challenging economic conditions in the country.

Professor Monday Igbafen, the Coordinator of the ASUU Benin Zone, emphasised this concern during a press briefing in Benin City.

According to ASUU, lecturers' salaries have not been increased since 2009. Photo Credit: ASUU

As quoted by Vanguard, he said:

“Recall the Renegotiation with Nimi Briggs’ Committee, which was completed within six months, and the truncation of its process of signing by the then Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige.

It is disturbing that from 2021 till date, the document has remained in its draft form, and the most obvious implication of the truncation of the renegotiation of the 2009 Agreement is that university teachers in Nigeria have been on the same salary regime since 2009, when the value of Naira to a dollar was N120.”

ASUU slams NASS move to establish more universities

He also voiced dissatisfaction regarding the increasing number of universities established by both federal and state governments, which need more funding.

Igbafen pointed out that states within the Benin Zone, like Edo and Ondo, neglect adequate university funding.

He emphasised that the government has consistently failed to fulfil agreements with the union to improve lecturers' welfare.

Igbafen said:

"The suffocating situation in public universities can no longer be tolerated and allowed to continue.

"Let the patriots in the media, labour movement, student groups and civil society organizations rise in support of the looming struggle to ensure that Government does the needful to restore the Nigerian university system once and for all.”

