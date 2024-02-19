The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has begun to receive credit alerts for their salaries that the federal government has withheld

According to reports, some members of ASUU confirmed the payment of the withheld salaries on Monday, February

In October 2023, President Bola Tinubu gave the green light to release four months' worth of salaries that ASUU had been withheld

The federal government has released the salaries previously held back from university academics under the umbrella of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

According to Punch, several sources within the academic community in Abuja confirmed this update on Monday, February 19.

Multiple sources from the ASUU bloc have confirmed the payment. Photo Credit: The Presidency Nigeria

Source: Facebook

The head of ASUU at the Federal University of Technology, Minna, Prof. Gbolahan Bolarin, verified that payments have commenced.

In October 2023, President Bola Tinubu approved releasing four out of the eight months' worth of salaries withheld by ASUU for the university staff.

The former President Muhammadu Buhari's administration implemented a 'No Work, No Pay policy' to withhold salaries from university-based unions participating in an eight-month strike in 2022.

Tinubu's minister cancels IPPS for lecturers

Education Minister Tahir Mamman recently announced a significant rise in university staff salaries by 35%.

He also revealed that universities have been granted autonomy and removed from the Integrated Payment and Payroll Information System.

Mamman highlighted that universities can now freely recruit and fill vacancies without requiring a waiver.

These decisions emerged from informal talks with tertiary institution unions, Mamman noted.

