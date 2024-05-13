The death of an officer working with the Nigeria Customs Service has sent shockwaves to many in the polity

Reports making rounds on the internet have confirmed that the customs official killed himself in his Abuja residence

As of the time of filling this report, the FCT police command is yet to release an official statement on the development

An emerging report has it that an officer of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) serving in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), named Abdulwahab Magaji, has reportedly shot himself dead at his Abuja residence.

How did the customs official kill himself?

As reported by The Punch, Magaji killed himself with a pump-action rifle at his residence located in Abuja.

It was gathered from a senior law enforcement officer that the incident happened last Monday.

The source who pleaded anonymity, confirmed the development and said Magaji’s family lodged a report about his tragic death to the police, prompting the officers flooding the scene of the incident, Daily Trust reported.

According to the source, when the police arrived at the scene, the victim was rushed to a hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

The source opined thus:

“A family of the deceased had raised the alarm that CSC Abdulahi Abdulwahab Magaji, a customs officer serving in Abuja, shot himself in his house at Farm Centre with a pump-action rifle.

“Police officers dashed to the scene of the incident and took the victim to the hospital, where he was certified dead by the doctor on duty.”

Family makes plan for burial of the official

The source added that the body of the deceased had been handed over to the family for burial, according to Islamic rites.

Meanwhile, the FCT police command and the Customs National Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Maiwada, are yet to release an official report as of the time of filing this report.

