The governor of Osun state, Ademola Adeleke, was disturbed to learn that some of the indigenes of the state who are based in Lagos have been deported back home

He expressed shock and put a call through to his counterpart, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who denied knowledge of the incidence

The two governors have pledged to investigate the matter and find out who was behind the action

The executive governor of Osun state, Ademola Adeleke, has ordered an immediate probe into the deportation of some of the state indigenes from Lagos.

The governor expressed shock at the realisation that many indigenes of Osun state were dropped off in luxurious buses at different locations from Lagos.

Adeleke has inquired from his counterpart in Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, about whether the government sanctioned the action, but Sanwo-Olu denied involvement.

The Cable reported that the Lagos state government was aware of the incident, as Police picked up Osun indigenes from various parts of Lagos Island, TBS, and Ajah.

In a statement on Monday, the governor's spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, revealed that Governor Adeleke had ordered an immediate investigation of the matter.

The investigating panel would interface with the Lagos state government, the Channels TV reported.

The statement reads:

“The state team reported that eyewitness accounts confirmed the dropping of the youths in several luxurious buses by a team suspected to be from Lagos State. The state’s report showed that the youths were systematically dropped at Ilesa-Akure express junction, Breweries; Ilesa – Ibodi – Iginla to Ife express junction, Osun Ankara express junction, Imelu express junction and Iperindo express junction.”

Adeleke said that Lagos governor Sanwo-Olu promised to begin a swift investigation to uncover the facts behind the incident.

He then directs security agencies to track the deportees and have them questioned about who and why they were unwillingly relocated back to Osun state.

