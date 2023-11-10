Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering current affairs in Nigeria

Ibadan, Oyo state - The police in Oyo state, on Friday, November 10, paraded a suspected ritualist, Hassan Kolawole.

According to The Punch, Kolawole, 45, was arrested with a fresh human head in Ibadan, the state capital.

The suspect was paraded at the command headquarters at Eleyele in Ibadan north-west local government area (LGA) of the state.

Legit.ng learnt that Kolawole was arrested in Ona Ara LGA of Oyo state, Blueprint newspaper reported.

Following the news, some social media users made their reactions known.

Legit.ng captures some from X (formerly Twitter) below:

@IamBlaccode said:

"Ibadan is gradually becoming an undercover and a den of ritualist. Remember the issue of Soka and other similar stories... One need to be more careful of underground and uncompleted buildings that are in secluded bushes, that is where they perpetrate their evil."

@The_khemist commented:

"OMG, these killings. God help us."

@pacifik_cruise remarked:

"No sign of guilt or regret on his hardened face."

Doris Michael wrote:

"This is terrible."

@Street_king_007 wrote:

"December ritual is always on the rampage everybody want to ball."

@officialntino_ said:

"Make una dey careful oh...this nah December period like this oh...just be careful please."

Adebola Mumeenat wrote:

"These people should not turn Ibadan to that state that is full of bad news o. Wetin be this nau."

@iampago said:

"He go chill for jail."

@Adekpefinexx wrote:

"Things men do for money.

"Innocent souls are being wasted everyday for ritual purposes and it seems as if this thread can't be curtailed."

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng