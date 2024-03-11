A former Minister of State for Health, Chief Gabriel Aduku, passed on at the age of 80 on Monday, March 11

The Honourable Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu said Aduku brought the “Igala Kingdom” to the top pedestal

Aduku was replaced as the chairman of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) in December 2023, following a series of allegations against him

The immediate-past chairman of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Chief Gabriel Aduku, has passed on in the United States of America (USA) following a brief illness.

As reported by Leadership, the former Minister of State for Health died on Monday morning, March 11.

Mamman Osman, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) replaced Aduku as the ACF national chairman in December 2023, following a series of allegations against him.

Aduku's stay as the leader of the pan-Northern socio-political organization was brief as he emerged in May 2023 following the departure of Chief Audu Ogbe

Chief Aduku was born on Thursday 3rd February 1944 in Anyigba, Dekina LGA of Kogi State to the family of Aduku Aguye Aga of the Ameh Ohiga clan, Vanguard reported.

The 80-year-old holds the Igala title of Amana Ogohi 1 by the Ata of Igala Kingdom.

The former President of the Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA) was a foundation member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and was credited for designing the party’s logo in 1998.

According to Tribune, the Honourable minister of steel development, Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu described the late Adukwu as a man of peace and a great intellectual.

Audu said the late statesman brought the “Igala Kingdom” to the top pedestal at the national level through his able representation.

“He made us proud at every point he had the opportunity to serve.

He added:

“His commitment to service and nation-building has set a remarkable precedent for people like myself and other illustrious sons of the Igala and Arewa kingdoms.

