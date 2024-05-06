Nigerians are reacting as the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) issued a new update about candidates applying to the commission

The reactions came as the examination body said future applications for part-time programs, sandwich programs and NOUN must be done with NIN

JAMB provided sort codes for candidates who desire to undertake part-time Sandwich NOUN to send their NIN using their phone number

JAMB has issued new directives to those who would like to apply for part-time and sandwich programs in tertiary institutions, information that got reactions online.

JAMB, which conducts the Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination (UTME) says candidates applying to the National Open University (NOUN) must also follow the new directive.

According to JAMB, all such applications must now be done through the applicant's profile linked to their NIN.

The body provides its already-known sort codes for all applicants for NOUN, sandwich programs, and part-time studies to send their NIN.

JAMB says:

"Candidates desiring to access any of functionality of the Board's sort codes (55019 or 66019) by sending their NIN through their unique phone number to either of these sort codes. Therefore, all candidates, who desire to undertake Part-time, Sandwich, National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) students, and other related programmes as required by law to be registered by the Board must do so by first typing ''NIN'' then the NIN itself, for instance, (NIN xxxxxxxxxxxxx) and send to 55019 or 66019 as done by the regular candidates, who register for the UTME."

JAMB shared a bulletin containing the new information on X where it is generating reactions from Nigerians.

Those who reacted are more concerned about the just-released UTME results. Some asked the body to post it on its portal.

JAMB had already said no UTME result would be posted on the portal, insisting it must be accessed through SMS.

Nigerians react to JAMB's new update

@anambrapikiin said:

"What is the fate of candidates that had issues in their centres and are yet to be rescheduled?"

@MasterukUk1 commented:

"What is good about the bulletin? Please upload results for students to access; so many sim cards are lost."

@Mrtee_XP said:

"Is there any way to check the result aside from the text message l lost my sim, and the results portal isn't activated yet."

@Abdullatee60930 said:

"Jamb have not seen my result till now. I have used the used is not working. I have tried it on your portal, but it is blank. I have wasted my card too much."

