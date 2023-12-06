Former Kaduna senator, Shehu Sani has explained in detail the real event that led to the death of the Kaduna villagers

The lawmaker insisted that the death of the Muslims was not a mistake as claimed by the Nigerian Army

Sani who noted that the army gave a contradictory report about the attacks on the villagers, urged the federal government to carry out an investigation

A former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has condemned the action of the Nigerian Army that led to the death of a crowd celebrating Maulud in Tudun Biri village of Igabi local government area of the state.

Shehu Sani blasts Nigerian army, tells Tinubu to take action

Describing it as a horrible incident, Sani, on Tuesday, December 5, said the mistake by the Nigerian Army must not be taken lightly.

Recall that over 90 people were killed and many others injured in the Sunday night airstrikes by the Nigerian Army which described the shelling as accidental and targeted at bandits.

Reacting to the development during an interview on Trust TV’s Daily Politics, the human rights activist described the tragedy as a grave act of negligence and urged President Bola AHmed Tinubu's led federal government to carry out an immediate probe into the incident.

He said:

“So, this bombing at Tudun Biri could be said to be a serious negligence. It is a village and whatever device you’re using, whether humans or drones, crowds of people were celebrating within the centre of the village, and a statement that came from the army was contradictory. First, they said it was a mistake. And secondly, they were justifying it with the fact that there were bandits or terrorists they were pursuing and so they carried the attacks there.”

The former legislator added that considering the recurring bandit and terrorist attacks across the country, and the inability of the security forces to tackle them, repetitive killing of civilians was not different from banditry.

Tinubu’s defence minister Badaru told to resign over Kaduna village bombing

Earlier, Legit.ng reported on Wednesday, December 6, that angry Nigerians stormed the National Assembly premises in Abuja, over the killing of many innocent citizens by a military drone on Sunday, December 3.

The protesters demanded justice for victims of the bombing and asked the Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru, to either live up to his responsibility or resign.

The leader of the protesters under the aegis of National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) North West zone, and Arewa Youth Movement, Nasir Ishaku, demanded justice for the victims.

Bombing of villagers celebrating: Chief of Army Staff visit victims' families

Meanwhile, Lieutenant-General Taoreed Lagbaja, has expressed regret over the bombing and killing of some Kaduna villagers by the Nigerian army on Sunday

The villagers were said to be celebrating the Moulud Nabiyy when the drone attacked and killed scores of the citizens

But the Chief of Army Staff on Tuesday visited the village and commiserated with the people of the community while promising compensation for the victims' families.

