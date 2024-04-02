There is a fresh update regarding the improvement of the workers welfare under Bola Tinubu's government

Tinubu's government is expected to announce the new minimum wage for Nigerian workers, meant to cushion the effect of subsidy removal

In a recent interview, NLC's national treasurer, Hakeem Ambali, opened up on government plans and meetings on the development

State House, Abuja - The 37-member tripartite committee on minimum wage set up by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led federal government will reconvene mid-April.

The federal government, led by Tinubu, will resume talks and negotiations with the NLC regarding the demands for the new minimum wage in mid-April. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, HQ NLC

The purpose of the April meeting is to continue further negotiations and consultations on the new minimum wage expected to be announced by President Tinubu on May 1, 2024.

Speaking with The Punch on Sunday, March 31, in Abuja, the national treasurer of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Hakeem Ambali, who is also a member of the tripartite committee, confirmed this development.

According to Ambali, the committee members are still collating and analyzing the reports received from the zonal public hearings.

The new minimum wage explained briefly

The minimum wage to be unveiled is expected to cushion the effects of the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit, Daily Nigerian reported.

During the public hearings held across the six geo-political zones of the country between Wednesday, March 27, 2024 and Thursday, March 28, 2024, different zones had suggested different amounts for minimum wage.

But Joe Ajaero, the president of the NLC, had called for a market survey before the workers would reach a consensus on the new minimum wage.

However, the demands of the NLC in six states in the northeast differ from those of the southwest states. In Lagos, the southwest states asked for N794,000 as the new minimum wage.

Speaking on the outcome of the recently held meeting, Ambali simply said:

“We have been compiling and analysing zonal reports. The date fixed for the next meeting of the FG's committee is Mid-April.”

Why did Tinubu set up the tripartite committee?

Meanwhile, President Tinubu, through Vice President Kashim Shettima, on January 30, 2024, set up the 37-member panel, to recommend a new national minimum wage for the country.

