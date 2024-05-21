Some Nigerian fashion designers are known for recreating popular styles of celebrities and they do it perfectly sometimes

The white outfit that Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo wore at the AMVCA 2024 has been copied by a stylist

She made it, paying attention to every detail, and displayed it online, however, some people were not pleased with it

A fashion designer has made her version of the dress actress Nana Akua Addo wore at the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA 2024) held on May 11 in Lagos.

Nana Addo rocks her 3D dress in style. Image credit: @nanaakuaddo

Source: Instagram

Recall that that the 3D white outfit caused controversy for days as a Nigerian stylist Ezinne Olivia claimed she made it and was not given credit.

However, the actress filed a lawsuit against her demanding that she desist from parading herself as the designer of the attire.

The recreator of the outfit (@whtannycouture on Instagram) made it exactly as it was though the inner brown fabric was more obvious than what Nana wore.

Unlike the role interpreter who used a mask to complement her outfit, the client of the fashion designer left her face bare.

Some people felt it was too early to copy any AMVCA dress and expressed their displeasure at the recreation.

See both outfits below:

Reactions trail the recreated outfit

Check out some of the comments of social media users about the copied style of Nana's AMVCA 2024 dress below:

@emiliaskybluefourty:

"No be everything una suppose dey recreate. Just let it be."

@dose_of_chocolate:

"Looks like a costume for Yemoja in Yoruba movies. She should add the tail to complete the look."

@cuisinebyhg:

"She tried. I give it to her for attempting. Well done."

@distinct_souvenirs:

"Is it A4 paper she used for the recreation?"

@dizzas_empire:

"This recreation is not recreating o."

@tomiee_b:

"Abeg it’s too early for this. Designers should please take their time to study the design before recreation jor. What is this now?"

@bkny_belicious:

"Some things are not for recreation, just rest."

@miniekut:

"She tried though."

@khoneysglam_:

"Won ti bere o."

Nana Addo refutes stylist's claim

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nana decided to open up on her transactions with Nigerian designer Ezinne Olivia.

Ezinne had accused her of giving credit for her work to another stylist, and this caused a buzz online.

Nana revealed that the only effort Ezzine put into her dress was to make the corset and couple the dress on her.

