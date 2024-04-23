A Nigerian student, Maryam, has apologised for bullying a fellow student of her school, Namtira Bwala

There was a serious uproar online following the circulation of videos showing Bwala getting harassed by Maryam and others

Social media users reacted angrily to the videos and asked for the suspension and punishment of the students involved

A video earlier surfaced the internet showing the harassment of a Nigerian student, Namtira Bwala, at Lead British International School in Abuja.

The video showed another student named Maryam and some others slapping and bullying Namtira over unclear reasons.

An X user, @mooyeeeeeee, had cried out online while sharing the video of Namtira being punished by her classmates.

She captioned the video:

“I need you guys to help me get justice for (sic). She was bullied in her school by her classmates at Lead British School, Abuja. Pls make it go viral so she can get justice.”

Maryam apologises for bullying student

In an update shared on X, Maryam Hassan apologised for her bad conduct and promised never to hurt anyone again

She also apologised to everyone she offended because of her terrible actions towards Namtira.

In her words:

"I am Maryam and I am very sorry for what I did to Namtira. I am also apologising to all you people out there. I am sincerely sorry. I wish this never happened."

Reactions as Maryam Hassan apologises

Social media users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

Udoobaba said:

"It's obvious she is a horribly spoilt brat from home. Shame on the parents, no wonder they cannot show their faces in court!"

Hen_shore reacted:

"Dem supposed catch the boy wey dey the video, wipe am better two by two, at this age he dey Sidon dey look as Dem dey abuse person, if he gets older he will do worse."

Albert Reynolds said:

"Can you please push to find out who the second girl in the video slapping bwala is."

Adedayo reacted:

"But that girl is too gentle. Someone will be slapping me like that?"

Diary added:

"I've been in that girl's shoe a long time ago, I understand Cristal clear what's going on in that girl's mind. but everybody involved should be punished not only this girl, and clearly she's just speaking out words not from her heart at all."

Watch the video below:

Abuja school announces investigation into bullying incident

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that management of the elite secondary school, Lead British International School, which charges exorbitant fees per student annually, announced to the public that they have taken disciplinary action regarding the viral bullying video involving one of their students.

The video depicted a student being repeatedly slapped by a colleague, sparking outrage from the online community, who asked what punishment has been meted out for the culprit.

