The management of Lead British International School has shared that they have begun an investigation into the viral video of a student being bullied

The school announced that they would be working with the families of the perpetrators to implement impactful disciplinary measures

They mentioned that counseling sessions would also be arranged for the culprits and victim in an attempt to give them a shot at redemption

The management of the elite secondary school, Lead British International School, which charges exorbitant fees per student annually, has announced to the public that they have taken disciplinary action regarding the viral bullying video involving one of their students.

The video depicts a student being repeatedly slapped by a colleague, sparking outrage from the online community, who are asking what punishment has been meted out for the culprit.

Nigerian Minister of Women Affairs visits school after public outrage.

Source: Twitter

The school, one of the most expensive secondary institutions in Nigeria, charges an annual fee of N1.5 million per student.

The school has been alleged to have treated cases of bullying with leniency in the past. An example cited is a student who used a knife against a colleague, receiving only a two-day suspension.

The Whistler reported that the Minister of Women Affairs visited the school after the incident became a trending topic on social media.

In response to public outrage, the Head of School, Abuja, Abraham Ogunkanbi, stated that an inquiry panel has been established to investigate the matter thoroughly.

“We have also immediately initiated an investigation, appointing a dedicated team to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter, The team has been gathering information, including reviewing video footages and interviewing witnesses, to understand the full scope of the incident and identify the immediate and remote causes,” the statement posted on LBIS, Abuja Instagram’s page read

Source: Legit.ng