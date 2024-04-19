The police boss in Nigeria, 'Kayode Egbetokun, has withdrawn all police officers attached to the former governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello

Legit.ng reports that the order for the withdrawal was contained in a police wireless message

The former governor has been having a running battle with the EFCC before finishing his tenure as governor in January 2024

FCT, Abuja - Kayode Egbetokun, inspector-general of police (IGP), has withdrawn all police officers attached to the embattled immediate past governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello.

As reported by The Punch on Friday, April 19, the directive was contained in a police message.

The document with reference number CB:4001/DOPS/PMF/FHQ/ABJ/VOL.48/ 34 read in part:

“IG has ordered the withdrawal of all policemen attached to His Excellency and former executive governor of Kogi state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

“Acknowledge compliance and treat with utmost importance. Please, above, for your information and strict compliance.”

Yahaya Bello vs EFCC

EFCC is finally bringing Bello to trial, accusing him of money laundering involving over N80 billion, after years of beaming searchlight on him and family members.

The commission’s longtime investigations of the former governor had resulted in the N10 billion money laundering charges it instituted against his nephew, Ali Bello, and a co-defendant in 2022.

The prosecution named former Governor Bello in one of the newly introduced counts as an accomplice, but not as a defendant.

