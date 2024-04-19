More than once, former Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi has been advised to submit himself to the EFCC

The latest call came on Thursday, April 18, from Bayo Onanuga, a presidential aide, who also advised Bello to get the help of a lawyer

So far, the EFCC is bent on arresting the former Kogi governor, while the IGP has withdrawn police officers attached to him

Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on information and strategy, has given his opinion on the ordeals of former Governor Yahaya Bello amid attempts by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest him.

Via a tweet that he seemed to have deleted, Onanuga on Thursday, April 18, advised the former Kogi governor to submit himself to the EFCC.

The best bet for Yahaya Bello now is to get the help of a lawyer

Source: Facebook

The presidential aide also urged Bello to employ the services of a legal practitioner to help him with the case.

Onanuga's tweet, seen by The Cable, read:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Yahaya Bello, where will you run to? It’s better you submit yourself to the EFCC and get a good lawyer."

The advice came the same day the Attorney-General of the Federal (AGF) Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN. urged the embattled former governor to toe the path of decency and submit himself to the anti-graft agency.

In a statement on Thursday, AGF Fagbemi noted:

“A situation where public officials who are themselves subject of protection by law enforcement agents will set up a stratagem of obstruction to the civil and commendable efforts of the EFCC to perform its duty is, to say the least, insufferably disquieting. A flight from the law does not resolve issues at stake but only exacerbates it."

IGP withdraws officers attached to Yahaya Bello

Meanwhile, Kayode Egbetokun, inspector-general of police (IGP), had withdrawn all police officers attached to Bello.

In a report on Friday, April 19, it was gathered that the directive was contained in a police message.

EFCC operatives besiege Yahaya Bello's house

Recall that the EFCC had laid siege to arrest Yahaya Bello.

In a video posted on Wednesday, April 17, the anti-graft agency operatives stormed the former governor's residence in Wuse Zone 4, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Source: Legit.ng