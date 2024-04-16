Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Ekiti, Ekiti state - Gunmen on Tuesday, April 16, stormed Ilejemeje local government area (LGA) secretariat in Eda-Oniyo, Ekiti state.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper, this caused panic and chaos among workers.

The incident happened days after armed Yoruba Nation agitators invaded the Oyo state government secretariat.

The Ekiti attackers, who came with dangerous weapons like guns, charms and matches, were said to have violently stormed the secretariat, firing several gunshots.

Properties within the secretariat were reportedly vandalised by the rampaging hoodlums.

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng