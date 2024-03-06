The All Progressives Congress (APC) has lost its Ekiti state chairman, Paul Omotoso, to the cold hand of death.

According to Vanguards, the late Omotoso passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, March 6.

The cause of his death was yet to be known at the time of writing this report.

However, it was learnt that the late APC chairman has not been in the best of his health since he was kidnapped in July 2023.

Segun Dipe, the APC publicity secretary in Ekiti state, confirmed his death. Dipe could not give further explanation concerning the death of the late Omotoso or where his body had been deposed.

Channels reported that the family of the deceased has also confirmed the death of the APC chairman.

Omotoso's death came barely a month after the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo state, Fatai Adams, passed away on Wednesday, February 14.

