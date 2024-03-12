A Chief Magistrate court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state, has issued a restraining order to a 43-year-old married man

The court ordered that Chibike Nwakedi, should not communicate with his wife, Blessing, for two weeks

The Chief Magistrate said the defendant can only talk with his wife through a third party, her lawyer

Ekiti state - 43-year-old man, Chibike Nwakedi, has been barred from talking with his wife, Blessing, for two weeks until they return to court on the adjourned date.

According to Daily Trust, the Chief Magistrate, Dolamu Babalogbon of the magistrate court sitting in Ado-Ekiti gave the order.

Babalogbo said Nwakedi can only communicate with his wife through a third party, her lawyer as face-to-face and phone calls are not allowed.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Sodiq Adeniyi, told the court that the defendant hit his wife’s right leg against a wooden bed, leading to dislocation on March 3, at about 8pm behind Bovas filling station in Ado-Ekiti

Adeniyi said the offence committed is punishable under Sections 186, 181(D) of the Criminal Law of Ekiti state 2021.

Nwakedi, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him, Peoples Gazette reported.

The counsel to the defendant, Barrister Gbenga Ariyibi, urged the court to grant him bail.

Ariyibi said Nwakedi would not jump bail and would provide credible surety.

The Chief Magistrate granted him bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Babalogbon, however, adjourned the case till March 28 for a hearing.

Court orders man to pay his ex-wife N2.9m

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Chinese divorce court ordered husband Chen to pay his estranged wife Wang 50,000 yuan (N2,950,329.48) as compensation for the five years she 'worked' for him as a wife.

The ruling comes in the wake of a new civil code in China which states that an individual has the right to seek compensation from a former spouse if, during the period of the marriage, they handled unpaid housework including primary care for children and elderly parents.

According to Judge Feng Miao of Beijing's Fangshan District Court, while the division of tangible property is possible because the value can be attached, housework cannot. The complainant Wang indicated that Chen left all the burden of childrearing and raising their child to her while he was busy working.

