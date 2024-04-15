Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the report of Nigerians having to collect the new national identity card from the banks

The former federal lawmaker said he hopes collecting the multipurpose card will be free of charge from the banks

Sani said Nigerians don't want to hear charges like maintenance fee, updating fee, cleaning fee, card cover fee

FCT, Abuja - The former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani said he hopes Nigerians will not pay to collect the new national identity card by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) from the commercial banks.

Legit.ng recalls that the NIMC said the planned national identity card (ID card) will be issued to applicants by their banks.

NIMC said it is working with the Nigerian Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) to deliver the cards to applicants.

Nigerians don't want charges for new national ID card

Sani said he hopes Nigerians will collect the new multipurpose national ID card from banks free of charge

He stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani, on Monday, April 15.

The former federal lawmaker said Nigerians don’t want to hear about hear maintenance fee, updating fee, cleaning fee and other charges.

“So, we are going to collect our new National ID from Banks; I hope it’s free of charge. We don’t want to hear maintenance fee, updating fee, cleaning fee, card cover fee, premium interconnection fee.”

Legit.ng recalls that NIMC said the multipurpose national ID card can serve the purpose of identity verification, payments, and even government services.

The Commission added the card will also be enabled for the eNaira in compliance with the EMV operational and security standards.

7 facts about proposed new national identity card

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the proposed new national identity card has additional features which make it different from the National Identification Number (NIN) which many Nigerians have at the moment.

Many Nigerians have continued to ask questions about the General Multipurpose Card (GMPC) as they await its release.

According to a post shared on the NIMC X page (formerly known as Twitter) @nimc_ng, the new national identity card has seven interesting facts.

