The federal government of Nigeria led by President Tinubu has given an update on the issuance of the new national ID card

Nigerians were told that the ID card will be issued to them by their respective banks in the country

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) said applicants will get this done with their NIN "through the self-service online portal"

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) said the planned national identity card (ID card) will be issued to applicants by their banks.

As reported by Channels TV, NIMC said it is working with the Nigerian Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) to deliver the cards to applicants.

The agency confirmed the update in a post shared on its official X handle.

“The card will be issued through the applicants’ respective banks in line with existing protocols with the issuance of the Debit/Credit cards,” the agency said in a Friday update.

How applicants can get the new ID card

It said applicants need to request their cards with their NIN “through the self-service online portal, NIMC offices, or their respective banks”.

According to NIMC, the multipurpose National ID card will also be enabled for the eNaira in compliance with the EMV operational and security standards.

“The card will be powered by the AFRIGO card scheme, an indigenous scheme powered by NIBSS,” NIMC said.

“The card can be picked up by holders at the designated center or delivered to the applicants at the requested location at an extra cost to be borne by the applicants,” the update read.

NIMC clarifies its position on new national ID card

Legit.ng reported earlier that the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) clarified its stance on the new national Identity card project, which is designed to promote financial inclusion and other social services.

The clarification became necessary following the barrage of criticisms against the new policy, considered unnecessary and a waste of resources.

Some stakeholders are of the view that the NIMC should improve its facilities and complete the capturing of citizens' data into its database.

However, the NIMC's Head of Corporate Communications, Kayode Adegoke, clarified in a message that “the new National ID Card is a single, convenient, and General multipurpose card (GMPC), eliminating the need for multiple cards—not three.”

