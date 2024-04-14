The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has said that commercial banks will issue a new national identity card

The commission stated that users applying for the card will do so using their NIN cards

The new card is enabled with multiple features, including payment and financial service, eliminating the need for multiple cards

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has announced that users will be issued a single General Multipurpose Card (GMPC) through their banks, similar to debit card issuance.

NIMC revealed this in a statement recently signed by its Head of Corporate Communications, Kayode Adegoke.

Banks to begin issuance of GMPC cards

The commission said the new national ID card will be issued as a General Multipurpose Card (GMPC) to provide a single, convenient solution, eliminating the use of multiple cards.

Additionally, the commission is partnering with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigerian Interbank Settlement System (NIBBS) to facilitate the payment and financial functions of the card.

According to reports, NIMC said the AfriGO card, an indigenous scheme and NIBSS will enable the card.

It said users will apply for the GMPC using their National Identity Number (NIN) via the self-service online portal, NIMC offices, or through their banks.

CBN and NIBBS to power the new card

NIMC said:

“The card will be issued through the applicants’ respective banks in line with existing protocols for issuing debit/credit cards.

“The card can be picked up by holders at the designated centre or delivered to the applicants at the requested location at an extra cost to be borne by the applicants.”

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) announced that registered Nigerians will soon have the option to get the National ID equipped with payment features, allowing access to various social and financial services.

FG directs banks to issue new debit cards to customers with NIN

Legit.ng previously reported that the federal government has directed Nigerian banks and other financial institutions to issue new debit cards with National Identification Numbers (NIN) to customers.

The new card will withdraw money from Automatic Teller Machines and serve as a national identity card for Nigerians.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, announced the directive during a press briefing following President Muhammadu Buhari's valedictory Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja.

