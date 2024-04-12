The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has released seven interesting facts about the new multipurpose card

The Commission said the new multipurpose card will eliminate the need for multiple cards by Nigerians

According to NIMC, the new General multipurpose card (GMPC) will be powered by the AFRIGO card scheme

It is no longer news that the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has announced its intention to produce a multipurpose national identity card for Nigerians.

The proposed new national identity card has additional features which make it different from the National Identification Number (NIN) which many Nigerians have at the moment.

The proposed new multipurpose national identity card has additional features compare to NIN card Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Many Nigerians have continued to ask questions about the General Multipurpose Card (GMPC) as they await its release.

Facts about new NIMC multipurpose national identity card

According to a post shared on the NIMC X page (formerly known as Twitter) @nimc_ng, below are some of the seven interesting facts about the new multipurpose card:

The new National ID Card is a single, convenient, and General multipurpose card (GMPC)

The card can be used for many purposes like payments/finances, government intervention/services, travel, etc

NIMC is working with the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Nigerian Interbank Settlement System to deliver the payment and financial use cases.

The card will be powered by the AFRIGO card scheme, an indigenous scheme powered by NIBSS.

Applicants for the card will have to request with their NIN through the self-service online portal, NIMC offices, or their respective banks

The card will be issued through the applicants' respective banks in line with existing protocols with the issuance of Debit/Credit cards.

The card can be picked up by holders at the designated centre or delivered to the applicants at the requested location at an extra cost to be borne by the applicants.

How to apply for new multipurpose ID

