The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has said Nigerians with the National Identification Number (NIN) will soon request a National ID card with payment features for financial and social services.

The card will be launched in partnership with the NIMC and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and powered by the Nigeria Inter-bank Settlement System (NIBBS) and AfriGo.

The card will identify features

A statement by NIMC’s Head of Corporate Communications, Kayode Adegoke, said the National ID card, which is embedded with verifiable national identity features, is backed by NIMC Act No 23 of 2007, mandating it to enrol and issue a general multipurpose card to Nigerians and legal residents.

According to the statement, the card will address the demand for physical identification, allowing holders to prove their identity, give them access to government and private social services, facilitate financial inclusion for Nigerians, empower citizens, and encourage increased participation in nation-building.

NIMC said:

“Only registered citizens and legal residents with the National Identification Number (NIN) can request the card.

“The card, produced according to ICAO standards, is the country’s default national identity card. In addition to this functionality, cardholders can use the cards as debit or prepaid cards by linking them to bank accounts of their choice.

NIMC stated, “The card shall enable eligible persons, especially those financially excluded from social and financial services, to have access to multiple government intervention programs.”

Reports say the commission said the cardholders' data would be protected in line with data protection regulations and public interest and would ensure compliance with international standards on data security protocols, as security features protecting confidentiality and users’ safety information would be embedded.

Other essential features of the card include:

Machine-readable Zone (MRZ) in conformation with ICAO for e-passport information.

The identity card issue date and document number align with ICAO standards.

Additional features include travel, health insurance information, microloans, agriculture, food stamps, transport, and energy subsidies.

Nigeria’s quick response code (NQR) contains the national identification number.

Biometric authentication, such as fingerprinting and pictures, is the primary medium for identity verification through the data on the card chip.

Offline capability that allows transactions in areas with limited network coverage or zero infrastructure connectivity.

Functionality as a debit and prepaid card catering to banked and unbanked individuals.

The agency stated that requests for the card by registered Nigerians and legal residents will be available online through commercial banks, agencies, or agents participating in multiple programmes and any NIMC offices nationwide.

CBN deploys national domestic card

Legit.ng previously reported that The Central Bank of Nigeria officially deployed the National Domestic Card on Monday, January 16, 2023, which is meant to serve as both a credit card and debit card, among other functions.

Legit.ng reported that the apex bank, in partnership with Nigeria Inter-bank Settlement System (NIBBS), would launch the card this January.

The National Domestic Card is expected to compete with industry players like Mastercard, Discovery and Visa cards.

