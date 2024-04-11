NIMC has launched an innovative identity solution with payment functionality for all types of social and financial services

According to NIMC, the card will address the demand for physical identification enabling cardholders to prove their identity, access government and private social service

This article focuses on how Nigerians can apply to get the new National Identity Management Commission (NIMC)

FCT, Abuja - Nigerians have the opportunity to be holders of a multipurpose National ID card that can serve the purpose of identity verification, payments, and even government services.

The multipurpose National ID card was launched by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

The application process for the card has commenced even without the date the card will be available to Nigerians.

According to NIMC, the card will also be enabled for the eNaira in compliance with the EMV operational and security standards.

How to apply for new NIMC card

Visit the nearest bank or bank-approved centre and request for the payment card layered on your identity

Provide NIN for identity verification and proof of a minimum age of 18 years.

The bank sends the NIN to NIMC and receives relevant authorised identity data in the specified format.

The bank uses the verified identity data to securely prepare the standard EMV data for the card before getting it personalised and printed on by a partner bureau.

After which the bank will issue the finished card to the person who requested it, Nairametrics reports.

Feature of the new NIMC card

The “ATM card” part comes with the standard expiry date printed on the front

The identity part on the back will only have an issue date signified and no expiry date.

What not to do with a card

Holders are advised not to give out photocopies or scanned images of the card bearing sensitive payment details, to unauthorised parties.

NIMC said while the user’s NIN is not visible on the card, it can be accessed by scanning the QR code on the card.

Tinubu's govt plans to launch of new national ID card

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that NIMC disclosed that the card which was developed in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Nigeria Inter-bank Settlement System, will be powered by AfriGO, a national domestic card scheme.

The commission noted that only citizens who have a National Identification Number (NIN) can obtain the cards

