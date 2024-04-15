Things are going as they should with Idris Okuneye (aka Bobrisky) in Kirikiri Prison, according to an official of the facility

The official told newsmen that while Bobrisky is obeying prison rules, he is being treated like other inmates

Also, it was revealed that there is no gender re-alignment in the controversial crossdresser

Lagos - Revelations have emerged as to how Idris Okuneye (aka Bobrisky) is coping with the conditions in Kirikiri Prison, Lagos state.

How Bobrisky is treated in Prison

A top official who spoke with reporters on Bobrisky's behaviour in jail noted that the controversial crossdresser has been keeping to all the prison rules as expected of him, adding that ever since the convict entered the prison, he has been treated like other inmates.

The official stated:

"...a cell was allocated to him, and he had a certain number of inmates with him. A bed space was also allotted to him. It is just like a boarding house where your housemaster will issue you your personal belongings.

"“When it is time for class, he attends. When it is time for food, he will go and get his portion. The same goes with prep and light out. He observes all these without preference. He has been going about his business just like other inmates since he was brought in here.”

Prison official on Bobrisky's gender

The source, who pleaded not to be named disclosed that from examination and observation, the convict had no realignment of gender organs, Punch reports.

He revealed:

“Bobrisky made a public declaration that he was a male and court proceedings are public records. Every inmate brought into a facility during admission is examined. He was equally examined and no realignment of gender organ was discovered. The male biological features were the same."

“Bobrisky Is Being Kept in Our Male Cell”, NPS speaks

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS), in a statement, has made public that Bobrisky would be kept in the male section of the prison facility during his six-month sentence.

The NCoS stated:

“Since he admitted to being a male in court, then we have to abide by what was submitted in court.”

