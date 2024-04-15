A top prison officer has given an update on how Bobrisky is being treated after he was sent to the Nigerian Correctional Center

The crossdresser had been sentenced to six months in prison after he was found guilty of abusing and mutilating the Naira.

According to the prison officer, Bobrisky was examined after he was taken to prison and it was noticed that his gender has not been changed

An update has been given about how popular crossdresser, Idris Okunneye, better known as Bobrisky is living in his new home.

Legit.ng had reported that Bobrisky pleaded guilty to abuse of Naira and mutilation and was sent to six months in jail. The crossdresser was first picked by the anti-graft agency EFCC and was later charged to court.

Speaking to the Punch Newspaper about the controversial crossdresser, a top officer said that after Bobrisky was sentenced to prison, he was examined upon his arrival at his new home. His male organ was found intact after the examination.

Prison officer gives update on Bobrisky. Photo credit @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Bobrisky allocated to cell

The officer while speaking with the media company noted that Bobriskly was allocated to his cell and some inmates are staying with him. It was said that it was just like the "boarding house system".

The officer also explained that he was not getting any special treatment like a five-star inmate. It was stated that Bobrisky goes about his business just like every other inmate.

Prison Officer shares more details

Sharing more details with the media company, the officer noted that any inmate who tries to violate the crossdresser would be dealt with according to the law.

The officer also listed the things that were prohibited in the male cell.

Recall that Bobrisky was sighted with his designer box and bag after he was sentenced to prison. He was still wearing his slight makeup.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trialed the post made about Bobrisky in prison. Here are some of the comments below:

@asa_mayor:

"Remaining James brown and Jay boogie."

@essential___vic:

"Yet he was awarded the best dressed female! The Nigerian system needs overhauling."

@jay_bugi:

"Brotherhood in check."

@zube_gabby:

"To think people actually believed bobrisky’s clout is wild!!."

@wear_n_smile_ng:

"And he was here deceiving una say he don remove am...is ok."

@infinity_jp_1:

"Brotherhood, I thought we lost him. Senior Man."

@wooms01:

"Idris ko ni ye e!! You were just misleading our youths."

@percyhairline:

"You may not like him but he doesn’t deserve this because so many people do this in Nigeria without any."

@ivynwa:

"They didn't say anything about the prison uniform."

@ese_ewatomi:

"I wud have said he shud appeal his sentencing but something tells me he entered into a plea bargain. Reason he came prepared with his luggage on the day of the sentencing .Any attempt to appeal is tantamount to opening other cans of worms that wud land him I jail for a long time."

Bobrisky amidst being a man

Legit.ng had reported that Bobrisky had confessed that he was a man while he was being interrogated in court.

Justice Abimbola Owogboro inquired about the gender of the crossdresser while he was in court and he had to admit that he was a man.

The judge said that his jail terms should start the day he was arrested.

Source: Legit.ng