A Nigerian man has claimed that nobody showed up for controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky in court

In his post, he stated that Bobrisky always showed up for people but when it got his turn, no one could support him

Netizens who read the tweet stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about the situation

A Nigerian man who attended the court session of Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, has shared his observation.

In his tweet, he reiterated that people were only using the self acclaimed 'mummy of Lagos' for clout.

Man who attended Bobrisky's court sitting speaks Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/ Getty Images. Depicted people in court premises have no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Man says nobody showed up for Bobrisky

The man identified as @Osi_Suave on X disclosed that nobody came to the court to support Bobrisky during his court case.

According to the man, Bobrisky always showed up for people in their time of need but no one was there for him during his trying time.

He wrote:

“Bobrisky, that shows up for people, didn't even see anyone in court as a show of support for him. Everyone just dey use am for clout.”

Recall that days ago, Bobrisky was sentenced to six months in jail without the option of fine for naira mutilation.

Reactions as man shares observation in court

Netizens in the comments section lamented over the fact that fake friends always disappear whenever someone is in need.

@gafgold reacted:

Bro the earlier people know the internet doesn't send them the better. I was one of the most popular student in uni and have a large audience online. Had issue during my signout, (top blogs posting it made the matter worst with school authorities), and everyone distance themselves from me thereafter, e shock me. Na people wey know me well well dey talk down on me pass. But they forget say I be one of Gods favorite and I'll come out not penalized because I didn't commit no crime. Since then I have seen life differently, na when person get issue person go understand life better sha.”

@pregilo2 reacted:

“In school then one of our marching song lyrics was "When you want to eat you have many friends, when you want to drink you have many friends but when troubles comes when trials comes then they we say they dont know who you are.”

@Tonia200 said:

“This shows that when troubles come, na only you Dey for yourself. Use your head and live a simple life. Will they actually follow him to prison?”

See the post below:

Birthday celebrant cries as nobody shows up

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady was left heartbroken after looking forward to a great celebration on her birthday.

Despite inviting her friends to the occasion, nobody showed up at the venue, leaving her in bitter tears.

Source: Legit.ng