The naira currency is taking shape again, eliciting delight from supporters of the Bola Tinubu administration

Reno Omokri, a prominent social media personality, is at the forefront of advocating for the patronage of homemade products in order to grow the naira

Omokri has not ceased to tackle those he believes are "enemies of Nigeria" who want the naira to perform woefully

FCT, Abuja - Reno Omokri, the former special assistant on social media to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has lambasted the founder of Christ as of Old Ministry, Prophet Ezenwa George Ritabbi, popularly called Prophet Ritabbi.

Legit.ng reported in January 2024 that Ritabbi prophesied that the naira 'would be useless'.

The Plateau-based pastor also stated that many companies will cease to exist in Nigeria, adding that the "dollar would go to N2,500". The cleric's video and prediction went viral at the time.

Posting the preacher's past video on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday, April 14, Omokri wrote:

"Where is this Arise TV pastor that prophesied that the dollar will fall to N2500 to $1?"

Prophet's prediction on naira: Nigerians react

After Omokri posted the Prophet Ritabbi's video, some Nigerian social media users reacted to the pastor's remarks.

Legit.ng captures some below:

@ExquisiteDemola wrote:

"Prophet of doom using the altar to preach hatred."

Kayode Gambari commented:

"Imagine. How does he want the Yorubas among his congregation to feel?

"Abi his calling is just for the Igbos?

"Ungodly utterances from some that called himself Man of God!"

@Arogekk said:

"Why would a pastor be speaking out of tribalism? The level of racism he has his head is too much. And, I don’t see him speaking to want a miracle for his country, and na pastor be this! May God forgive him."

