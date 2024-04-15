Dollar Exchange Rate: Omokri Attacks Nigerian Prophet As Naira Rises in Value, Video Trends
- The naira currency is taking shape again, eliciting delight from supporters of the Bola Tinubu administration
- Reno Omokri, a prominent social media personality, is at the forefront of advocating for the patronage of homemade products in order to grow the naira
- Omokri has not ceased to tackle those he believes are "enemies of Nigeria" who want the naira to perform woefully
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering economic matters.
FCT, Abuja - Reno Omokri, the former special assistant on social media to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has lambasted the founder of Christ as of Old Ministry, Prophet Ezenwa George Ritabbi, popularly called Prophet Ritabbi.
Legit.ng reported in January 2024 that Ritabbi prophesied that the naira 'would be useless'.
The Plateau-based pastor also stated that many companies will cease to exist in Nigeria, adding that the "dollar would go to N2,500". The cleric's video and prediction went viral at the time.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Posting the preacher's past video on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday, April 14, Omokri wrote:
"Where is this Arise TV pastor that prophesied that the dollar will fall to N2500 to $1?"
Prophet's prediction on naira: Nigerians react
After Omokri posted the Prophet Ritabbi's video, some Nigerian social media users reacted to the pastor's remarks.
Legit.ng captures some below:
@ExquisiteDemola wrote:
"Prophet of doom using the altar to preach hatred."
Kayode Gambari commented:
"Imagine. How does he want the Yorubas among his congregation to feel?
"Abi his calling is just for the Igbos?
"Ungodly utterances from some that called himself Man of God!"
@Arogekk said:
"Why would a pastor be speaking out of tribalism? The level of racism he has his head is too much. And, I don’t see him speaking to want a miracle for his country, and na pastor be this! May God forgive him."
What to read about the naira and dollar:
- “Dollar is falling”: New exchange rate declared as CBN begins another round of sales to BDCs
- Dollar exchange rate: What Tinubu’s govt is doing to make Naira appreciate, reps candidate explains
- Dollar to naira exchange: Nigerian lady visits BDC with her $10 cash, gets N9500 in return
Naira: Omokri chides Buhari
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Omokri declared that "one year of Bola Tinubu has brought more progress to Nigeria than eight years of Muhammadu Buhari".
Omokri issued this verdict after an investment banking company, Goldman Sachs, declared the naira as the world’s best-performing currency in April.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng