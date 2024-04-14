In a TikTok video, a Nigerian lady narrated her unexpected experience of exchanging a $10 bill, which she had kept for over a year, into Nigerian naira, only to receive a disappointing N9,500 in return

She had anticipated a more substantial sum from the Bureau de Change but was surprised by the modest amount she received due to fluctuating exchange rates

Despite the initial shock, she proceeded to use the exchanged currency to buy various food items at the local market, making the most of the situation

A Nigerian lady who had retained a $10 bill for over a year opted to convert it into naira and narrated her experience in a TikTok video.

Anticipating a favourable exchange rate from a Bureau de Change, she was taken aback to discover that her dollars were only worth N9,500.

The lady found out it was relatively lower than expected. Photo credit: @expensive_ewah

Source: TikTok

After completing the exchange, she utilised a portion of the funds to purchase groceries in the market, as shown by @expensive_ewah.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Bolarinwaoluwadamilola said:

“Since wey dollar high you no remember.”

Femie wrote:

“Go to store my buy me iTunes card ASAP.”

Blezzed_pearl commented:

“Please where did u get parfait ? I don find tire l don't want to buy online.”

Oluwadunsin also commented:

“I still have 1k dollar with me think it will rise to 2k.”

Miemie:

“If the denomination is small ,the rate won't be high.”

Akorede:

“No be abubakar be this.”

Favour:

“Make me sef go carry my 100$ where I keep am,no living soul for my house fir see am.”

Anjorins Vlog:

“As I see 11k for $10. I say dey Playyy well well.”

lamkelyin:

“Omoh my 12k$ wey dey under table since 2009 make I go take am oo.”

Odun BLO:

“Wow you don remind me, me self keep one $100 bill.”

Lady goes to BDC shop to change dollars

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady shared her experience at the bank where she had gone to exchange her US dollars.

In the video, she expressed her inability to secure a favourable rate at the Bureau De Change (BDC) shop, leading to her decision to visit the bank for the currency exchange.

The lady, who went to the bank with her brother, said while waiting on the queue, she noticed a man behind her, armed with bundles of dollars ready for exchange.

Source: Legit.ng