The naira to dollar gained further after closing last week at N1,150 to the dollar on the parallel market

It also appreciated to gain 7.16%, or N88.23, in the official foreign exchange (FX) trading platform

This occurred after the BDC operators bought the dollar at a rate of N1,101/$ from the apex bank

On Friday, the value of the naira increased to N1,150 per dollar on the parallel market for foreign exchange (FX).

The purchase rate of the US dollar was quoted by currency dealers, often referred to as Bureau de Change (BDC) operators, at N1,110, and the selling price at N1,150, yielding a profit margin of N40.

From the N1,160 registered on April 11, the naira appreciated by 0.86 on Friday, April 12, 2024.

The official foreign exchange (FX) trading platform in Nigeria, FMDQ Exchange, reported that on Friday, the value of the naira increased by 7.16%, or N88.23, to N1,142.38/$, from N1,230.61/$ on Monday.

CBN commits more to BDC

The appreciation of the local currency is at the back of the apex bank's recent action to guarantee a greater dollar supply.

A few days after the CBN opened the third tranche of sales to BDC activities, the naira continued to appreciate more in value.

It could be recalled that on April 8, the apex bank started selling foreign exchange to BDC operators at N1,101/$.

Additionally, the CBN ordered all banks to cease using foreign currency as collateral for naira loans on the same day.

“The dollar is falling and it is not my fault. It is how the FX market is now,” Lawal, a BDC operator told The Cable.

Earlier, the Punch reported that the BDC operator at Wuse Zone 4, Ibrahim Yahu, associated the demand for dollars with the new rate determined after the CBN commenced the second sale round to the traders.

He said:

“The CBN initially started selling to us at N1,251, but they gave another rate last Thursday at N1,190, which is the reason for the new fresh drop of the dollar. The CBN selling directly to us has really helped trading activities.”

Naira becomes world's best-performing currency

Legit.ng reported that following a three-day holiday break, one dollar sold for N1,125 on the streets on Friday, April 12, 2024, indicating a moderating decline in demand.

Many dealers said that trading volumes were inconsistent during the holidays, but the currency remained unchanged from the N1,120 it ended at on Thursday, April 11.

Because banks were closed for the holiday, transactions happened occasionally, which caused the market rates to vary.

