‘Authoritative’: Jubilation as Buhari's Ex aide Says Dollar Being Exchanged At Rate Below N1000
- Bashir Ahmad has said he can authoritatively confirm that the dollar is now being exchanged at a rate below one thousand naira at some BDCs
- Ahmad, who served under the government of former president, Muhammadu Buhari, expressed his firm hope that the "naira will continue gaining"
- Legit.ng reports that the naira has continued to appreciate in the parallel market since the start of April
FCT, Abuja - Bashir Ahmad, former personal assistant to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari on new media, has said the US dollar is now being exchanged at a rate below one thousand naira at some bureaux de change (BDCs).
In a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Sunday night, April 14, Ahmad praised the measures being taken by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
The former presidential aide stated that the CBN's actions "are definitely working", adding that "naira will continue gaining."
Ahmad tweeted:
"I can authoritatively confirm that the US dollar is now being exchanged at a rate below N1000 at some BDCs. The measures being taken by the CBN to strengthen our Naira are definitely working. Naira will continue gaining!"
Naira to dollar exchange rate: Nigerians react
Following Ahmad's post, some delighted Nigerians on X shared their reactions.
@OlabisiLaw wrote:
"I actually did it for 1,070 yesterday (Saturday, April 13). Hopefully, this is sustained. It's a welcome development."
Raji AbdulJelil said:
"I am so happy with Cardoso (Olayemi, CBN governor), he is doing a great work."
Ebele Obi commented:
"It will still go down to 650 Naira. That is current assessment of dollar presently."
Naira dollar rate: Reno Omokri chides Prophet Ritabbi
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Reno Omokri, the former special assistant on social media to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, lambasted the founder of Christ as of Old Ministry, Prophet Ezenwa George Ritabbi, popularly called Prophet Ritabbi.
In January 2024, Ritabbi prophesied that the naira 'would be useless'.
Posting the preacher's past video on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday, April 14, Omokri chided the cleric.
