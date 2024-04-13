Goldman Sachs, a global investment bank, recently declared the naira as the world's best-performing currency

Andrew Matheny, an economist at Goldman Sachs, stated that the dollar could further trade below the projected N1,200

Legit.ng reports that Reno Omokri expressed his delight that the value of the naira continues to grow strong

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering economic matters.

FCT, Abuja - Reno Omokri, the former special assistant on social media to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has declared that "one year of Bola Tinubu has brought more progress to Nigeria than eight years of Muhammadu Buhari".

Omokri issued this verdict after an investment banking company, Goldman Sachs, declared the naira as the world’s best-performing currency in April.

Omokri delighted to see naira growing. Photo credits: Reno Omokri, Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Facebook

Omokri, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), criticised those he insinuated wished the naira, the currency of Africa's largest economy, to depreciate.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

He said going by the purported progress made under the present government, President Tinubu "is gradually making us feel proud to be Nigerians again".

Omokri expressed his thoughts via his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Saturday, April 13,

His post reads in full:

"The Naira is now the world's best-performing currency, bar none, according to global investment bank, Goldman Sachs.

"In the Northwest, bandits are now being kidnapped themselves by our military and are being tried and imprisoned. (Buhari never sent any bandit to prison).

"Every weekday is now a working day in the Southeast. Sit at home has turned to sit in the office!

"Boko Haram is now reduced as a threat in the Northeast.

"The coastal highway is becoming a reality, and the Abuja metro is now ready for commissioning.

"Fuel importation has reduced by more than 50%.

"The Dangote and Port Harcourt Refineries are crashing the price of diesel and by May, Premium Motor Spirit will follow.

"The federal government has negotiated direct Lagos-London flights for Air Peace.

'Our GDP is now growing at 3.4%.

"And passport shortages are now a thing of the past, as Nigerians now get their passports quickly and easily.

"Say what you will about Tinubu, but you cannot deny that the President is gradually making us feel proud to be Nigerians again. If God spares my life, my party and I will challenge him in 2027. Until then, I will commend him when he dies well. And he is doing well. One year of Tinubu has brought more progress to Nigeria than eight years of Buhari. Emi lo so be!"

What to read about the naira and dollar:

Naira: Sani comments on Adeboye's prediction

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Kaduna central senator, Shehu Sani remembered the prophecy of Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, general overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) on naira getting stronger than the dollar.

Sani threw a jibe at some Nigerians for not attributing the recent appreciation of naira to Adeboye’s prophecy.

Source: Legit.ng