Two Nigerian professors have made the list of academics across the world who will bag the 2023 British Academy Global Professorship Award.

The Nigerians are Olutayo Adesina, a professor of History at the University of Ibadan, and Abubakar Sani, a former Head of Department in the Archaeology and Heritage Studies at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU).

The awards are expected to run for four years and selected awardees will each be provided with £900,000 for the execution of their respective projects.

These were the only professors chosen from Nigeria for the international award

Both Adesina and Sani were among the eight professors selected to research a range of issues, including food system models to address climate challenges and exploration of history through museum collections in West Africa, The Cable reports.

Other scholars who made the list are Tetyana Antsupova, Paul Behrens, Sandrine Berges, Karine Chemla, Saloumeh Gholami and Ayelet Landau.

What Is the British Academy Global Professorship Award?

The professorship is a large investigator-led award to attract internationally recognised established scholars to work in the United Kingdom and to undertake high-level research projects in relevant areas of interest.

Part of Adesina's task would be to focus on “interplay of nationalist historiography, academic social science, and vernacular knowledge as mutually constitutive social epistemologies.”

Also, the UI professor would investigate the extent to which the work of academic historians and social scientists at this institution was shaped by indigenous, vernacular epistemologies.

For Sani who is a deputy director at the ABU Zaria Institute for Development Research and Training, his work combines archaeology, museum practice and stakeholder engagement to study large and under-researched collections from key Nigerian sites.

Sani said the research would draw on archaeological, ethnographic and archival data held in British and Nigerian museums and hoped that it would bring “new understandings of African history, and of UK/Nigerian research histories, through academic outputs, online resources, exhibitions and outreach in the UK and Nigeria.”

The professor, who spoke with Leadership on the development, said:

“My vision for this Global Professorship is an innovative programme of research that will invigorate academic collaborations between the UK and Nigeria/West Africa and become a model for future engagement based on trust, co-production of knowledge and intellectual integrity.

“I am to achieve this by combining archaeology, museum practice and stakeholder engagement to study large and under-researched collections from key Nigerian sites, drawing on archaeological, ethnographic and archival data held in British and Nigerian museums..."

