FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has appointed a new managing director for the Federal Housing Authority Energy Distribution Ltd (FHAEDL).

Engineer Kabir Musa Umar (FNSE), a veteran player in the Real Estate, Infrastructure and Energy industry was appointed new MD FHAEDL.

This was contained in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, April 12, Daily Trust reports.

What was Umar's last key position

According to the statement, Umar's last key position was as deputy general manager (Engineering Design) at the Federal Housing Authority (FHA).

The new MD of FHAEDL is said to be a unique breed in the realm of Public Service due to his knack for professionalism, objectivity, rare meticulousness and principled approach.

“He holds a Bachelor of Engineering Degree from the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Nigeria, demonstrating his academic excellence in the field of Electrical Engineering and is a Registered Engineer (COREN) and a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (FNSE).”

“Kabir Umar, an indigene of Kano State, brings to the FHAEDL his education, training, experience, and outstanding contributions to engineering and the public service in Nigeria, to pioneer a new venture for the FHA where together with a high-profile Board led by Hon. Oyetunde Oladimeji Ojo, he is set to raise the bar in the energy sub-sector,”

