Nigerian Professor Advocates Study of Ifa, witchcraft in universities

Nigerian universities have been urged to start offering a course in a study of Ifa and witchcraft in the country

Professor of History, Toyin Falola, disclosed this during the University of Lagos (UNILAG) 54th Convocation lecture

Falola urged NUC to give more freedom to universities to design their curricula based on their peculiarities.

Akoka, Lagos state - Professor of History, Toyin Falola, has called on Nigerian universities to start running the study of Ifa and witchcraft as degree-awarding courses combined with science and economics.

Falolu stated this while delivering the University of Lagos (UNILAG) 54th Convocation lecture on “Decolonising African Higher Education for Transformational Development” on Monday, January 15.

According to the Nigerian Tribune, the African intellectual legend also recommended the use of indigenous languages to teach and interact among lecturers and students.

He argued that the colonial authorities did not set up the African educational system for enlightenment nor the advancement and benefits of the colonies.

He added that it was designed to achieve colonial masters’ economic and governance ambitions and aspirations

Prof Falola said after political independence, African education is still designed to perpetuate and advance the economic and political objectives of European countries, using the elites to facilitate such.

He urged the National Universities Commission (NUC) as a regulatory body to give more freedom to universities to design their curricula based on their peculiarities.

