The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), in conjunction with the Nigeria Police Force, has warned students against patronising fraudulent websites that do not belong to the board

The police stated that students who obtain information from unofficial websites may miss out on the forthcoming exam

The Police revealed that they have sought the intervention of tech experts to help curb the growing menace of cybercrimes surrounding the exam

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, in conjunction with the Nigeria Police Force, has warned students who registered for this year’s examination to be cautious and careful about where they obtain information.

The two government agencies highlighted the numerous fake JAMB-dubbed websites available online, which have almost the same physical appearance as the original JAMB website but are not authentic.

The PremiumTimes reported that the duo reiterated to students that the governing board has only one website, which is www.jamb.gov.ng.

The warning was made public on Thursday, April 13, when the Police Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, stated that the force is aware of the unrelenting efforts of scammers to deceive unsuspecting students and take their money.

He said:

“We urge parents, guardians, and all stakeholders to ensure that candidates print their UTME Notification Slips only from the Board’s approved website: www.jamb.gov.ng. Candidates can print their slips from the comfort of their homes or visit any of the over 700 accredited Computer-Based Test (CBT) centers nationwide.”

He revealed that the force has been in contact with the Nigeria Police Force National Cyber Crime Centre (NPF-NCCC) to find a way to curb the growing menace of cybercrimes.

When is the UTME?

The examination for students aspiring to gain admission into tertiary institutions has been slated to be held between Friday, April 19, and April 29.

The police warn that any student obtaining details and information, such as printing the exam slip, from any website other than the official website may miss out on the forthcoming exam.

The board has earlier directed students on how to proceed with printing examination slips, which is a necessary requirement for them to be allowed into the exam hall.

