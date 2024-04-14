Reno Omokri, a chieftain of the PDP, has explained that the naira began to gain its feat the moment Binance, a global cryptocurrency company, left Nigeria

Reno Omokri, the former presidential aide, has disclosed that Nigeria's naira is being traded at ₦1065 to $1 as of Sunday, April 14, as a result of the office of the national security adviser's clampdown on Binance, a global cryptocurrency company.

Omokri, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), tweeted on Sunday, April 4, that the local currency began to appreciate immediately after Binance was forced out of Nigeria.

Omokri explained how the clampdown on Binance by the NSA helped the naira Photo Credit: Nihu Ribadu, Reno Omokri, EFCC

How NSA Ribadu's fight against Binance help naira

According to the former presidential aide, the first time it became public knowledge on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, that the national security adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu had moved against Binance, many Nigerians abuse the presidency.

Omokri noted that as of that day, the naira was ₦1880 to $1, but many Nigerians sided with the foreign country against their government. He maintained that there was a "coordinated propaganda" against the government, which claimed that Binance was not the problem.

He explained that the NSA persevered, and the naira stabilised immediately after Binance left the country on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. He added that the local currency has begun to appreciate since the cryptocurrency company left Nigeria.

Binance vs Naira: Apologise to Ribadu, Omokri tells critics

The PDP chieftain then called on those who had abused the NSA to apologise, saying that they did not have to support Nigeria's enemy because their candidate was not the president.

His statement reads in part:

"At the beginning of 2024, the Naira was one of the world's worst-performing currencies. On Friday, April 12, 2024, Goldman Sachs declared it the world's best-performing currency, bar none."

See the tweet here:

