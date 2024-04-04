A top Lagos-based educator, Prince Adesegun Ogungbayi, has asked UTME 2024 candidates to prioritise their study times

Ogungbayi said the intending university students should allocate more effort to challenging topics across their UTME subject combination

Ogungbayi told Legit.ng that completion of the JAMB's syllabus will serve as a tool for effective and efficient studying

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide.

FCT, Abuja - 15 days to the start of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), the board chairman of MIMS Educational Services, Lagos, Adesegun Ogungbayi, has shared what he called ‘roadmap to scoring 350 and above’ in the test.

Legit.ng reports that the UTME is conducted yearly by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), a Nigerian entrance examination board for tertiary-level institutions.

Expert makes suggestions on how to score above 300 in JAMB's UTME 2024. Photo credits: Prof Is'haq O. Oloyede, Covenant University

Source: Facebook

Speaking with Legit.ng, Ogungbayi counselled UTME candidates to “speed up their preparation" for the 2024 examination.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The education expert noted that there are certain strategies to adopt to score 350 and above in UTME.

He said:

"By now, all students are supposed to have exhausted the 2024 UTME syllabus. They should have gained valuable insights into the scope of the exam and can maintain focus.

“The syllabus ought to have helped all students identify the specific areas that require their attention. They should have prioritised their study times and allocated more effort on challenging topics across their four subjects combination.”

Ogungbayi, also the project coordinator of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI), stated that the syllabus is originally designed to help UTME candidates understand the type of questions that may be asked.

He added:

“Generally speaking, familiarising themselves with the Syllabus till date would have allowed the Jambites to structure their plans, focus on key areas, and align them with complete preparation for the expectations of UTME 2024 which starts on April 19.

"Completion of the syllabus by UTME candidates 2024 will consequently serve as a valuable tool for effective and efficient studying, thus, enhancing their clear chance of scoring 350 and above. And with that, they will all secure admission to their choice universities and courses."

Read more JAMB-related news

JAMB speaks on reactivation of profile code

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB asked certain candidates sitting for the 2024 UTME to send ‘RESEND’ to 55019 or 66019 — depending on the one previously used — to "reactivate" their profile code.

JAMB stated this while responding to a tweet.

Disclaimer: Advice given in this article is general and is not intended to influence readers' decisions. They should always seek their professional advice that takes into account their circumstances before making any decision.

Source: Legit.ng