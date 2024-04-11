President Tinubu has taken a moment to wish the richest Nigerian by a mile, Aliko Dangote, on the occasion of his 67th birthday

The message was made public by the Special Adviser to the President on Information, Bayo Onanuga, who said the well wishes were contained in a message made by Ajuri Ngelale, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity

President Tinubu praises Dangote for his inventive flair and for putting the country on the international stage

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, has conveyed his goodwill to the number one on the African richest list, Aliko Dangote, on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

The President acknowledges that the entrepreneur has been a crucial player in the development of the country’s economy and the growth of the nation’s image on the international stage.

Tinubu acknowledges Dangote patriotism, exemplified in his relentless contribution to national development Image: X/Bayo Onanuga

Dangote, whose landmark refinery has just started selling fuel to local operators, was described by President Tinubu as ‘dauntless’, with inventive flair that spans across all sectors of business.

The message was communicated by the Special Adviser to the President on Information, Bayo Onanuga, in a post he made on his X handle (formerly Twitter), on Wednesday, April 10.

Dangote is marking his 67th birthday as one of the most influential personalities in the country and the world at large, especially after he inaugurated his petrochemical industry, which stands to reduce Nigeria's absolute dependency on foreign refining services.

Onanuga also mentioned that the Tinubu showered the business mogul with encomiums for his choice to empower the nation’s next generations.

The President’s message, according to the SA, was conveyed in a post made by Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

The post read:

"President Bola Tinubu has praised Alhaji Aliko Dangote, for his dauntless, inventive spirit and facility for excellence in any venture. Tinubu said this in a message marking Dangote’s 67th birthday, according to a statement by SA Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.Tinubu also praised Dangote for supporting Nigeria's young entrepreneurs and for keeping the country on the global map as a haven for enterprise."

