At the Eid-el-fitr prayer ground in Zamfara state, a woman was reportedly killed by a security official

Reports disclosed that the yet-to-be-identified woman was shot dead by an NSCDC officer while trying to scare hoodlums away

The Zamfara state police command spokesperson, ASP Yazid Abubakar, confirmed the development and shared other details

Zamfara state, Gusau - Uneasy calm in Gusau, the Zamfara state capital, on Wednesday, April 10, as personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) allegedly shot and killed a woman while attempting to pursue hoodlums.

How was the woman shot and killed?

As reported by Channels TV, the tragic incident, which occurred while the Muslim faithful gathered to observe Eid prayer, has sparked unrest among residents, leading to an escalation of tensions in the area.

An eyewitness disclosed that the NSCDC personnel, in their pursuit of suspected hoodlums armed with dangerous weapons, opened fire indiscriminately, resulting in the tragic death of an innocent woman.

In response to the shooting, an angry mob gathered and vented their frustration by setting ablaze an NSCDC vehicle.

Police react as official killed woman in Zamfara

Reacting, the police spokesperson in Zamfara state, ASP Yazid Abubakar, confirmed the unfortunate incident.

He told Channels TV that two NSCDC personnel linked with the shooting are currently in the custody of the police.

He said the Zamfara state police command has started a probe into the cause of the incident.

“We have two of them in our custody as we speak now. The command is still investigating the incident.”

