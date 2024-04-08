Armed men reportedly stormed the home of a governorship candidate in Rivers state and whisked him away to an unknown destination

According to reports, the unknown gunmen abducted Sobomabo Jackrich, killed two people found with him, and went away with their remains

The Rivers state police command confirmed the development and shared crucial details

Rivers state, Port Harcourt - Unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Monday, April 8, abducted the Rivers state governorship candidate of the National Rescue Movement in the 2023 general election.

A photo of Sobomabo Jackrich and his lovely wife. Jackrich was kidnapped by gunmen on Monday, April 8, from his residence. Photo credit: Amb Sobomabo Jackrich (Egberipapa)

As reported by The Punch, Sobomabo Jackrich was whisked away from his residence in Usokun in the Degema local government area of the state to an unknown location by gunmen dressed in military uniform.

Also, it was gathered that two of his loyalists, found when his residence was raided in the wee hours of the day, were shot dead by the assailants, and their remains were taken away along with Jackreech.

Who is Sobomabo Jackrich?

Jackrich, popularly known as ‘Egberipapa’ was a former militant leader who embraced amnesty during the tenure of late President, Umar Yar’Adua.

Reacting, Jackrich’s media aide, Soibibo Sokari, confirmed the killing and the kidnapping of his principal to newsmen.

Sokari stated:

“Yes, it is true he was abducted this morning. Two persons were killed, and their bodies were carted away along with him. We are still following up on the incident to get more details.

“We don’t know exactly who is behind it. But as the details unfold, we will let the public know about it.”

Meanwhile, a source who pleaded anonymity disclosed that the military whisked away the ex-militant leader.

The source said:

“His residence was condoned.”

"Jackrich, not kidnapped," police disclose

Meanwhile, the acting Deputy Director, Division, Army Public Relations, Lt Col. Jonah Danjuma, is yet to react to the development, as of the time of filing this report.

However, the spokesperson for the Rivers state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the troubling incident and noted that it was not a case of kidnap but that Jackrich is with security personnel.

She stated:

“It is not a kidnapping. He is with some security personnel. That is all I can say for now.”

