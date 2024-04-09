Police operatives in Rivers state are hunting for Ikem Thankgod notoriously called General 2man

General 2man, an ally of 2Baba, who was killed by the police has buried several persons alive, including Christmas Ede and Agode Gamany

The wanted criminal is said to be involved in armed robbery and vandalisation of valuable properties in the state

Operatives of the Rivers state police command are looking for Ikem Thankgod notoriously called General 2man.

The wanted criminal is a close ally to 2Baba, the neutralised killer of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), SP. Bako Angbasim.

As reported by The Nation, police operatives have been deployed to the Ogbologbo community in Ahoada West to bring an end to the reign of terror of General 2man on Monday, April 8.

The state police spokesperson, SP. Grace Iringe-Koko, said General 2man and his gang opened fire on the police tactical team during the operation.

According to the statement, the kingpin evaded arrest, his second-in-command, ThankGod Uchechi aka, ‘Pastor SP,’ and his third-in-command, ‘Western King’ Okpo Emenike were fatally wounded.

Iringe-Koko said many gang members reportedly escaped with gunshot injuries while two loaded AK-47 rifles and eight magazines were recovered from the gang.

Security agencies are making concerted efforts to bring General 2man and his fleeing gang members to justice and put an end to his reign of terror.

“On March 5, 2024, he also murdered four persons, namely, Henry Kirirka, Patience Henry, Abigail Victor, and Chigozie Okpo. He also killed one Samuel Philip without provocation. Last month, he buried several persons alive, including Christmas Ede and Agode Gamany.

“He has carried out a lot of kidnapping activities within and outside the Ahoada West Local Government Area. His catalogue of criminal activities also includes armed robbery and vandalisation of valuable properties.

Police exhume body of 2Baba in Rivers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Police in Rivers state have exhumed the remains of the suspected cult leader, 2Baba.

The cult leader, born Gift Okpara, was the major suspect in the murder of the late Divisional Police Officer, Bako Angbashim, in Odiemudie, Ahoada East LGA of the state. The DPO was ambushed and killed while his body was dismembered in September 2023.

