His Royal Highness, Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, joined his ancestors on Thursday, March 14th

His remains will be laid to eternal rest today, Friday, March 15th, according to Islamic tradition

The king, who passed away two days after his two-year anniversary, is not the shortest-reigning monarch in the largest city in Nigeria

The revered Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at the age of 81.

His remains were laid to rest on Friday, March 15, 2024, in , the capital city of Oyo State, following Islamic rites.

The late Olubadan was a member of the Olubadan line, and hence the next occupier of the seat had to come from the Balogun line

The Olubadan title, a symbol of authority and respect, has always alternated between the Olubadan line (civil line) and the Balogun line (military line).

The late Oba Balogun, a distinguished figure from the Balogun line, reigned for two years.

However, Oba Balogun's reign was not the shortest among the Olubadans, The PUNCH reported.

Below is a historical review that reveals a list of Olubadans who had shorter reigns:

Olubadan Okunola Abaasi Alesinloye Isale Ijebu: 16 years (1930 - 1946) Olubadan Fagbinrin Akere II Oritamerin: 6 months (1946) Oba Yesufu Kobiowu Oranyan: 6 months (1946) Ba’ale Oderinlo Opeagbe Idiomo/Kure: 1 year (1850 - 1851) Ba’ale Ibikunle: 1 year (1864 - 1865) Basorun Ogumola Mapo: 2 years (1865 - 1867) Olubadan Memudu Alli Iwo Gbenla: 3 months (1942) Olubadan Oyetunde I Eleta: 1 month (November 1946 - December 1946) Baale Orowusi (Awarun) Kobomoje: 1 year (1870 - 1871) Olubadan Akintunde Bioku Oleyo Oranyan: 1 year (1947 - 1948) Oba Gbadamosi Akanbi Adebimpe Odinjo: 1 year (1976 - 1977)

Source: Legit.ng