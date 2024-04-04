The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has been criticised for his underperformance since assuming office

Former Kano governor and one-time rival Dr. Salihu Moh. Lukman accused Ganduje of disrupting the party's orderliness since his leadership began

He urged the chairman to restore normalcy and demonstrate that President Tinubu's confidence in him is justified

Dr. Salihu Moh. Lukman, a former member of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has issued a stern call to the party’s National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Lukman calls on Ganduje to demonstrate the leadership qualities that justify the confidence President Tinubu has placed in him to advance the APC.

Ganduje and Lukman have an upsetting history, with the former Kano governor causing the ex-APC chieftain resignation. Image: X/OfficialAPCng

In a five-page letter addressed to Ganduje and leaked to the press, Lukman expresses his concerns about the current state of the party.

He notes that since Ganduje’s emergence as National Chairman, the APC has struggled to return to the vision of its founding fathers, the Daily Post reported.

He criticises leadership of the former governor Kano state, stating that the party has failed to introduce initiatives that could restore its progressive credentials.

Lukman calls Ganduje's out

Lukman, who previously served as the National Vice Chairman (North West) of the APC, titled his letter “Moving APC Forward.”

In the letter, he argues that moving the party forward is largely a function of restoring constitutional order, which he believes is key to returning the party to its founding vision of becoming a progressive party.

He writes:

“Sincerely, having emerged as the National Chairman against every rational consideration, my candid expectation is that you will justify your emergence by ensuring that you, at the minimum, restore Constitutional order in the party. Sadly, instead, what we have is business as usual.”

Lukman points out that under Ganduje’s leadership, no National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting has been held for eight months, despite the constitutional requirement for at least one meeting every quarter.

He also notes that no meeting of the National Caucus has taken place and the National Advisory Council is yet to be inaugurated.

He criticizes the National Working Committee (NWC) for failing to present annual national budgets for the operations of the party, as required by Article 13.3(xiv) of the APC Constitution. He also notes the absence of quarterly financial reports on income and expenditure.

“Without annual national budgets, the party has failed to establish a clearly defined funding framework. Consequently, the NWC and its members, including yourself are being reduced to beggars, at the mercy of elected representatives,” Lukman writes.

He further laments:

“With all that has taken place since your emergence as the APC National Chairman, it is very easy to conclude that you have simply repeated and deepened all the mistakes of past APC leadership.”

Lukman warns that if the current state of affairs is allowed to continue, the risk of losing elections is high.

He also notes that party organization has been weakened under Ganduje’s leadership in virtually all states in the North West, where Ganduje hails from.

