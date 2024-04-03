President Tinubu has given the military full authority to bring killers of soldiers in Delta state to justice but the citizens want them to strictly adhere to human rights laws during the operation

Following the president's directive, the Nigerian Army grounded the Okuama community and intensified its search for those who killed 17 soldiers

Interestingly, CDS Christopher Musa said the military barred people from accessing the Okuama community because security agencies were carrying out a “cordon and search” operation in the area

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has opened up on why residents of Okuama community, Ughelli South local government area of Delta state are yet to have access to their homes.

Recall that on Thursday, March 14, that the Commanding Officer of 181 Army Amphibious Battalion, two majors, one captain, and 13 soldiers were brutally murdered in Okuama community.

Legit.ng reported that the troops were attacked while responding to a distress call arising from a clash between Okuama and Okoloba communities both in Delta.

President Ahmed Bola Tinubu ordered the military high command to fish out those who killed the officers.

Security agencies monitoring Okuama community

As reported by Daily Trust, on Wednesday, April 3, Musa explained that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta state and residents of Okuama have no access to the community because the security agencies were carrying out a “cordon and search” operation in the area.

As reported by Vanguard, the Defence Chief Musa also said the Nigerian Army was not taking laws into its own hands by declaring some persons wanted over the killing of the soldiers.

“We are currently conducting a cordon and search in the community. Cordon and search operation means we are searching every nook and cranny within the community because they have a lot of illegal funds from crude oil theft. They have bought a lot of weapons,” he said.

