The military personnel that were gruesomely murdered in Okuama, Delta state were laid to rest on Wednesday, March 27

The president, service chiefs, state governors, and other top government officials paid their last respects to the slain soldiers on Wednesday, at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja

While the COAS assured the family of the slain soldiers of maximum support, Tinubu conferred the National Honours of the Officer of the Federal Republic medal on the soldiers and announced Scholarships for the children of the 16 deceased officers

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday, March 27, joined the service chiefs, state governors, and other top government officials to pay his last respect to the 17 army personnel killed in Delta state.

Family of soldiers killed in Delta state got four gifts from Tinubu on Wednesday. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, HQ Defence Headquarters

Source: Facebook

The president arrived at the National Cemetery venue of the burial at about 4:08 pm. Tinubu was the special guest of honour at the event.

Other personalities at the National Cemetery for the burial are Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, Kano State Governor, Yusuf Abba Gida, Imo State Governor, Bayelsa State Governor, Deputy Senate President, and Speaker of House of Representatives.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Others are Minister of Defence, Mohammad Badaru, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, and the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Manuel Ogalla.

At the burial of the officers and soldiers in Abuja, the president made some key promise to the families of the slain military personnel.

Below are what Tinubu promised to do for the family of the slain soldiers as confirmed by Dada Olusegun, the Special Assistant to President on Social Media.

1. Tinubu awards slain military officers MON

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, conferred national posthumous awards on 17 slain military personnel killed in the Okuama area of Delta state.

"National Honour pronounced by the Mr President in his speech.

"All the 4 Officers bags MON and 13 Soldiers bags MFR national honours for their gallant service."

2. Houses for families

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu says the Federal Government will provide housing to each of the families of the fallen heroes anywhere they chose within the country.

3. Tinubu awarded scholarships to the children

The federal government also awarded the children of the fallen heroes full educational scholarships to University level including the ones still in the womb of their mothers.

"Full Educational Scholarships for their Children + the unborn in the womb," @DejiAdesogan confirmed.

4. Immediate payment of entitlements

President Tinubu also directed the Military High Command to ensure that all entitlements of the dead Officers and Men are paid within 90 days.

"FG also appeals to the Military Pensions Board that all their emoluments must be paid within 90days."

“Slain soldiers left pregnant widows, 21 orphans behind” - COAS

Legit.ng reported earlier that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, disclosed that 17 troops of the Nigerian Army, who were killed in Delta state on March 14, 2024, left 10 widows, among which were 3 pregnant women as well as 21 orphans.

Speaking in an emotional-laden voice where the slain military officers were being buried, Lagbaja revealed that the 3 women were 4, 5 and 8 months pregnant respectively.

The COAS described the killing of the soldiers as “most barbaric”, saying it took 72 hours after the unfortunate incident to recover the mutilated bodies of the slain soldiers.

Lt-General Lagbaja reiterated the Army’s commitment to bring the perpetrators of the heinous crime to book and recover all missing weapons. He also assured the widows of maximum support.

Source: Legit.ng